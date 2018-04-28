Ducks' Antoine Vermette: Overlooked in second half of season
Vermette completed his 14th NHL season in 2017-18, with the center adding 16 points and a minus-5 rating through 64 regular-season games for the Ducks.
All of Vermette's offensive contributions took place in the first half of the season, and he could often be spotted in the press box in 2018. The journeyman did see the ice for the first two games against the Sharks in the conference quarterfinals, but he only garnered 6:11 of average ice time over two scoreless appearances. Turning 36 years old July 20, Vermette is scheduled to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer.
