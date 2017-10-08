Play

Vermette lit the lamp Saturday, as the Ducks suffered a 3-2 home loss to the Flyers.

The veteran pivot patiently waited for Ondrej Kase to dig the puck out from the side boards and then Vermette fired one home from the left circle. He scored only nine times in 72 games last season, but did add 19 helpers over that same span.

