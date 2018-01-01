A game after playing a season-low 9:25, Vermette played over 20 minutes on Anaheim's top line and scored a goal and two assists in a win Sunday against Arizona.

Vermette played with Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell and assisted on both of Rakell's goals before adding an empty netter to seal a 5-2 win. This the fourth time this season Vermette has logged over 20 minutes, even though his ice time has declined since Ryan Kesler returned to the lineup. However, it seems as though the Ducks have found a new combination for their top line -- for now, at least -- and if Vermette sticks with Getzlaf, an elite playmaker, he'll be able to collect even more points. Fantasy owners should keep an eye on Vermette if he stays on the top line.