Vermette has just a single goal and assist through his past 12 games.

Despite logging 16:20 of ice time with 1:40 on the power play during the 12-game stretch, Vermette has struggled to generate offense. His role is defensively tilted with 40.2 percent of his five-on-five shifts beginning in his own zone. Additionally, Vermette has failed to register a power-play point all season. At this stage of the game, it's difficult to rely on the veteran in the majority of fantasy settings.

