Vermette was a healthy scratch for the seventh time in March during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

The veteran center has dipped below Derek Grant on the depth chart and appears likely to continue watching from the press box most nights. Two of the past three games he's drawn into have also been in a back-to-back spot, so that might be a trend to watch for moving forward. However, Vermette has also logged less than 10 minutes of ice in each of those past three outings, so he's not a serviceable fantasy option at this stage of the season.