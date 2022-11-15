site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Ducks' Austin Strand: Rejoins NHL squad
Strand was promoted from AHL San Diego on Monday, per CapFriendly.
Strand was quickly recalled after being sent down to the AHL on Sunday. He could dress in a bottom-pair role Tuesday against Detroit.
