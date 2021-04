Andersson was assigned to AHL San Diego after completing his loan with Sodertalje SK in Sweden's second division, per CapFriendly.

The 21-year-old Andersson had 11 points in 51 games with Sodertalje in 2020-21. He'll likely have to complete a quarantine prior to linking up with the Gulls. A second-round pick from 2018, Andersson was part of the return the Ducks received in the Ondrej Kase trade in February of 2020.