Sennecke scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Sennecke's goal opened the scoring late in the first period. The 20-year-old winger burst onto the scene with 23 goals, 37 assists, 197 shots, 97 hits and 62 PIM over 82 regular-season outings last year. With a firm spot in the top six and a power-play role, Sennecke's evolution into a premier power forward is likely to continue this year. The only thing left to wonder is how high his ceiling will ultimately be.