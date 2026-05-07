Sennecke scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

The Ducks made some changes to their forward combinations in this game, dropping Sennecke to the third line. The move worked, as the rookie winger snapped his four-game point drought with a tally at 11:23 of the second period to open the scoring. That move was likely a long time coming -- Sennecke has been held to two goals over eight playoff contests. He's added 20 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-5 rating.