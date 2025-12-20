Sennecke scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Sennecke ended a four-game goal drought with his third-period tally, though it was too late to make a difference. The rookie winger is up to 11 goals, 28 points, 69 shots on net, 34 hits, 24 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 35 appearances. He leads all rookies in goals and points, so Sennecke should be listed alongside Ivan Demidov and Matthew Schaefer in the Calder Trophy race as the season approaches the midway mark.