Sennecke scored three goals in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Sennecke had gone five games without a goal and three contests without a point. He broke his slump with the first hat trick of his NHL career, securing the feat with the game-winning tally at 2:54 of overtime. Sennecke is now the rookie goals leader as well with 18, and he's up to 41 points, 113 shots on net, 56 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 52 outings. The future is bright for this 19-year-old, and he's had no trouble showing off his talent this year.