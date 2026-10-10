Sennecke notched two assists, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Sennecke has gotten on the scoresheet in four straight games. He was moved up to the top line in this contest, essentially swapping places with Cutter Gauthier. Sennecke has three goals, three assists, 11 shots on net, eight hits, four blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-4 rating over four contests on the year. Fantasy managers worried about a sophomore slump can put those concerns to rest -- the 20-year-old winger is showing that his 60-point effort in 82 regular-season games last year was his floor, not his ceiling.