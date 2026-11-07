Sennecke notched two assists (one on the power play), three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Sennecke has multiple points in three straight games, earning two goals and seven assists in that span. The 20-year-old winger's three-game streak of not going to the penalty box came to an end, but as long as he can limit the bad penalties, he should be able to avoid getting sent a message by the Anaheim coaching staff. For the season, he has 10 goals, 11 helpers, 11 power-play points, 43 shots, 19 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-2 raitng over 17 appearances.