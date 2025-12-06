Sennecke scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

Sennecke set up Cutter Gauthier's goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. This was Sennecke's first multi-point effort since Nov. 9 versus the Jets. He's still been consistent lately -- the Ducks' shutout loss Wednesday against the Mammoth ended his eight-game point streak. The 19-year-old rookie is up to eight goals, 14 helpers, 50 shots on net, 26 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 28 appearances, primarily in a second-line role.