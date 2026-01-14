Sennecke scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Sennecke has four goals and two assists over his last seven games. The 19-year-old's tally Tuesday came at 12:03 of the third period, and it stood as the game-winner. He's up to 15 goals, 35 points, 92 shots on net, 47 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 46 appearances. He's one goal behind Montreal's Oliver Kapanen (16) for the rookie goal lead.