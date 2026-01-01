Sennecke scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Sennecke's scoring pace has slowed recently with just two goals and two helpers over his last 10 outings. The 19-year-old rookie has had few true dry spells, but there can be some ups and downs with any young forward. Sennecke still has 12 goals, 30 points, 76 shots on net, 39 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 40 appearances, and his spot on the second line appears to remain secure.