Sennecke scored two goals, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

This was Sennecke's third multi-point effort over the last five games. The 19-year-old opened the scoring at 7:18 of the first period and added another goal in the middle frame. He's up to six tallies, 11 points, 25 shots on net, 14 hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating over 15 appearances. He hasn't looked out of place as a rookie and has been a significant contributor to the Ducks' impressive offense so far.