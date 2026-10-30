Sennecke scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist, logged two hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Sabres.

Sennecke has scored in three straight games. He's also racked up 14 PIM over his last five contests, taking at least one penalty in each game in that span. While it helps in most fantasy formats, Sennecke's undisciplined play could eventually land him in the doghouse. The winger has eight goals, four helpers, 31 shots on net, 16 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating across 13 appearances this season.