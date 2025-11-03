Sennecke scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Sennecke hit his first real rough patch with a four-game skid, but he snapped it with the opening goal 4:13 into Sunday's game. The 19-year-old has maintained steady second-line usage even after his hot start faded. He's a rookie, and so there will be some ups and downs, but Sennecke is looking very capable in his first taste of NHL action. He has four goals, three assists, 21 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-4 rating across 11 appearances.