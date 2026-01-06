Ducks' Beckett Sennecke: Goal streak at three games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sennecke scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.
Sennecke has scored a goal in three straight games, giving him a hot start to January after a fade in the second half of December. The 19-year-old is up to 14 goals, 32 points, 87 shots on net, 42 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 42 appearances. Halfway through his rookie year, Sennecke looks like a future star, and a potential multi-category stud for fantasy purposes as well.
