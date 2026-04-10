Sennecke notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Sennecke set up Alex Killorn in the second period and helped out on the second goal of John Carlson's hat trick in the third, a power-play tally midway through the frame. The 20-year-old Sennecke had gone eight games without a multi-point effort. The rookie winger is up to 60 points (23 goals, 37 helpers), including 13 on the power play, while adding 191 shots on net, 95 hits, 58 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 79 appearances. Only Montreal's Ivan Demidov (61) has more points among rookies this season.