Sennecke scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Sennecke has a goal and three helpers over his last five games. The 19-year-old winger continues to impress in a second-line role, and he's also carved out a decent share of power-play time. For the season, he's up to seven goals, 15 points, 35 shots on net, 21 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 21 appearances. He's already showing some of the potential he has to be a power winger, and the early offense is encouraging as well.