Sennecke scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Sennecke had scored in just one of his previous 10 games, though that was a hat trick versus the Flames on Jan. 25. The 20-year-old winger has remained fairly consistent on offense in a top-six role this season, which has him in the Calder Trophy conversation. He's now at 19 goals, 45 points, 131 shots on net, 64 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 57 appearances.