Sennecke notched two assists, six shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

This was Sennecke's first multi-point effort since Dec. 9 versus the Penguins. His consistency has improved in recent weeks, as he's gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the his last 10 contests, earning four goals and five assists in that span. The 19-year-old rookie is up to 15 goals, 22 assists, 98 shots on net, 50 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 47 appearances.