Sennecke scored a power-play goal and added four PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

While Sennecke found the twine for a second game in a row, he also took a penalty that ultimately cost the Ducks the game. Sennecke has racked up 12 PIM over his last four games, and he's taken 10 minor penalties on the year. The winger has added seven goals, three assists, 29 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-1 rating through 12 appearances. Sennecke has a bit of grit in his game, but he'll need to avoid reckless stick infractions and poorly-timed penalties, as head coach Joel Quenneville has had no problem sending a message to players that aren't playing up to standard early in the season.