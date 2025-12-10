Sennecke scored a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Sennecke hit the team record books with the snipe. He tied the game with a shorthanded shovel that Pens' defender Erik Karlsson gloved into the net with just 0.1 seconds left in the third period. Sennecke tied Scott Niedermayer (59:59 on Nov. 21, 2008) for the latest game-tying goal in Ducks history. And he became the first NHL rookie to score a game-tying goal in the final second of regulation while short-handed. Sennecke has 26 points, including 10 goals, in 30 games, and he's the first rookie to hit the 25-point mark this season. And those 10 goals make him the third Ducks rookie to have 10 or more goals through 30 games in a season, putting him on a list with Bobby Ryan (14 goals; 2008-09) and Paul Kariya (12 goals; 1994-95) .