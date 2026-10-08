Sennecke scored two power-play goals on seven shots, sevred four hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Sennecke gave the Ducks a good start with both goals coming in the first period. The Oilers woke up with a five-goal second period in response. Sennecke has done fairly well to begin the campaign, earning three goals, one assist, 11 shots on net, six hits, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over three contests. He continues to play on the second line and first power-play unit.