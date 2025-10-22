Sennecke scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Sennecke had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, but the Ducks had a total of just two games in that span. The 19-year-old bounced right back as the team's offense returned to an acceptable level, putting Anaheim up 4-2 late in the second period. He's at three goals, five points, 13 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-2 rating over six appearances. It doesn't look like he'll be heading back to juniors, so fantasy managers should expect Sennecke to fill a top-six role for most or all of 2025-26.