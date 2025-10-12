Sennecke scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

So far, so good for Sennecke -- he's at two goals and an assist over his first two NHL games. He hasn't looked out of place as a top-six winger, and the start of his audition for a full-time gig with the Ducks is going well. He's also chipped in five hits and eight shots on net so far. Fantasy managers could do worse in terms of a speculative addition. Sennecke's performance could be a big part of the Ducks' improvement as a team in 2025-26 if he keeps chipping in offense at a steady pace.