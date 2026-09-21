Sennecke recorded three goals, including one on the power play, on three shots and two PIM during Sunday's 6-2 preseason win over the Sharks.

Sennecke was a strong contributor during his first NHL season last year, posting 23 goals, 37 assists, 97 hits, 62 PIM and 24 blocked shots while averaging 17:27 of ice time. He was dominant to begin the preseason, potting two goals in the second period before completing the hat trick in the final frame. The 20-year-old should occupy a top-six role with the Ducks once again during the 2026-27 season.