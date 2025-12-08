Ducks' Beckett Sennecke: Posts two more points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sennecke scored a goal on five shots, served a power-play assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Sennecke has logged consecutive multi-point efforts. He also earned his first power-play point since Nov. 6 versus the Stars with his helper Sunday. The rookie winger continues to offer consistent production in a second-line role, totaling nine goals, 15 helpers, 55 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-8 rating through 29 appearances this season.
