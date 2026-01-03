Sennecke scored a goal on six shots, added four PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Sennecke has scored in consecutive contests and now leads all rookies with 13 goals. He's also second in the points race for rookies, with his 31 trailing just Montreal's Ivan Demidov (35) through Friday's action. Sennecke has emerged with some multi-category appeal as well with 82 shots, 41 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 41 appearances. Avoiding the rookie wall will be the big challenge in the second half, especially since the Ducks' late-December lull has continued into January.