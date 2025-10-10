Sennecke scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken.

Sennecke wasted little time in getting his name on an NHL scoresheet, doing so with a goal at 4:11 of the first period. While this was the Ducks' lone tally of the contest, the 19-year-old showed promise while adding some physicality over 17:24 of ice time. Sennecke is one of the top offensive prospects in the league, but given his age, he'll need to play well early in the season to avoid a trip back to junior hockey -- not that he has anything left to prove after an 86-point effort over 56 regular-season games with OHL Oshawa last year. For now, he's playing in a top-six role with power-play time.