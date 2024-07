Sennecke signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday.

Sennecke was selected with the third pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He was a late riser on most draft boards as he's beginning to grow into his 6-foot-3 frame. He's seen as a bit more of a raw prospect but the quick entry-level signing could mean the Ducks intend to expedite his journey through the system.