Sennecke scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Sennecke manufactured the Ducks' first goal by himself, catching the Flames napping. He stole the puck and cashed in on a breakaway to tie the game at 1-1. The 20-year-old winger has gotten on the scoresheet in five of six contests so far. He's at four goals, three assists, 17 shots on net, nine hits, eight PIM, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over six outings this season. Sennecke will offer decent production as a top-six power winger.