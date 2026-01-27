Sennecke registered two power-play assists, seven shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Sennecke and the Ducks looked good with the man advantage but got caved in at even strength in this contest. The rookie winger has shaken off a recent three-game slump with five points over his last two outings. His helpers Monday were his first power-play contributions since Dec. 27 versus the Kings. Sennecke has 18 goals, 43 points (seven on the power play), 120 shots on net, 57 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 53 appearances.