Ducks' Beckett Sennecke: Tied for top NHL rookie point man
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sennecke scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Sennecke has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five games. The goal pushed him into a three-way tie with Ivan Demidov and Matthew Schaefer for tops in rookie scoring with 56 points. Sennecke's 22 goals also put him in a three-way tie with Schaefer and Oliver Kapanen for the NHL rookie lead. The sky is the limit for the young winger, who has demonstrated a poise and consistency this season that goes well beyond his youth (20) .
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