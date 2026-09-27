Sennecke scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-2 preseason loss to the Kings.

The 20-year-old winger gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead late in the first period, snapping a shot past Darcy Kuemper from down low, but the Ducks offense stalled out after that. It was Sennecke's fourth goal in four preseason contests, giving him plenty of momentum heading into his second NHL campaign. Sennecke is coming off an impressive rookie season in which he racked up 23 goals and 60 points in 82 regular-season contests, before adding four goals and an assist in six playoff games.