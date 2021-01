Hutton cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Friday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

In turn, the 27-year-old defenseman should be available for Saturday's matchup against the Golden Knights. Having joined the team off a PTO, it's unclear how often Hutton will play this season. Hutton posted 16 points, 76 blocked shots and 51 hits over 65 games with the Kings last year.