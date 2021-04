Hutton recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Hutton helped out on Nicolas Deslauriers' second-period tally. The 27-year-old Hutton has collected five points, 47 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 35 hits and a minus-13 rating through 32 contests in his first year with the Ducks. His limited role on the third pairing makes Hutton a no-go for most fantasy formats.