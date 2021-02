Hutton notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hutton had the secondary helper on Isac Lundestrom's second-period tally. The assist was Hutton's first point in eight games for the Ducks. He's added nine shots on goal and 14 hits. The 27-year-old rearguard had 16 points in 65 outings with the Kings last year, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect a lot of scoring from Hutton.