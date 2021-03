Hutton notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Hutton had the secondary helper on Danton Heinen's first-period goal. The 27-year-old Hutton has found little success on the scoresheet with four points in 30 appearances this season. The veteran defenseman has added 45 shots, 34 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating.