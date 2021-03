Hutton scored a goal on two shots, blocked four shots and doled out three hits in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Kings.

Hutton came to play against his old team. He gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead at 8:30 of the second period. The 27-year-old has just two points in 20 games in his first year in Anaheim after posting 16 points in 65 outings with the Kings last year. Hutton has added 30 shots on goal, 23 blocked shots, 27 hits and a minus-8 rating in 2020-21.