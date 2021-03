Hutton produced an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Hutton set up Danton Heinen's goal at 4:33 of the first period, which gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead. The helper was Hutton's first point in the last four games. He's up to one goal, two assists, 35 shots on net, 30 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating in 24 contests. With little offense in a third-pairing role, Hutton doesn't have much of a case to be rostered in fantasy.