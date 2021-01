Hutton (COVID) inked a one-year, $950,000 contract with Anaheim on Friday.

Hutton was previously with the Ducks on a PTO and appears to have earned himself a permanent deal. The 27-year-old blueliner was previously named on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, so it's not immediately clear when he might be eligible to play. Additionally, per league rules, the Ontario native will need to be placed on waivers.