Meyers notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Meyers has a helper in each of the last two games after spending two contests in the press box as a healthy scratch. The 25-year-old forward is still limited to fourth-line duties, but he's making a stronger case to stay in the lineup over Benoit-Olivier Groulx. Meyers has three points, 12 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-3 rating over 16 games between the Ducks and the Avalanche this season.