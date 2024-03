Meyers was acquired by the Ducks from Colorado on Friday in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round selection.

Meyers has been struggling to get into the Avs' lineup this season, logging just nine NHL games in which he recorded one goal on seven shots, 12 hits and a minus-2 rating. According to the release, Meyers is going to report directly to the Ducks, so he should see additional NHL opportunities down the stretch.