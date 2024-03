Meyers recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Meyers has played in six of the Ducks' eight games since he was acquired via trade from the Avalanche. The 25-year-old forward has mostly been limited to a bottom-six role, and that's not great for his fantasy value on a low-scoring team. For the season, he's produced two points, 11 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-5 rating through 15 appearances.