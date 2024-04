Meyers played in 14 of the Ducks' final 20 games after he was traded from the Avalanche.

A reunion with head coach Greg Cronin, who worked with Meyers at AHL Colorado in previous seasons, was not enough to spark the winger's offense. The 25-year-old has not accumulated enough games in his career to remain a restricted free agent, so he'll be a Group 6 unrestricted free agent this summer. Meyers has eight points over 67 career NHL appearances.