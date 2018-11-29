Ducks' Ben Street: Back on waivers
Street was designated for waivers by the Ducks on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
After being placed on waivers Oct. 31, Street stayed up in the NHL long enough to require he go back on waivers in order to move him down to the minors. The natural center has appeared in just one of the team's last nine contests, in which he tallied one shot and one block in 11:23 of ice time. By demoting Street, the club has room on the roster to potentially activate Hampus Lindholm (lower body) off injured reserve.
